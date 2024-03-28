John Scott Purchases 30,836 Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider John Scott purchased 30,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £20,043.40 ($25,329.71).
John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, John Scott purchased 30,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,022.12).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance
JARA stock opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.82) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.44. The company has a market capitalization of £137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.60 ($1.17).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.