William Simon O’Regan Acquires 13,000 Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider William Simon O’Regan bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £58,630 ($74,093.26).

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 3.8 %

IPX stock opened at GBX 467 ($5.90) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 486.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 474.97. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 871 ($11.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of £599.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,556.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,333.33%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.64) to GBX 700 ($8.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

