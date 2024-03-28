Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

