Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.