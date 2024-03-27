United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,825. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.