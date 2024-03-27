Well Done LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $478.58. 3,198,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.94. The company has a market cap of $382.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $361.68 and a 52 week high of $483.23.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
