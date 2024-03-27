Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is KM Capital Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.8% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.10. 22,630,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,797,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $304.77 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

