Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.60. 4,679,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

