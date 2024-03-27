Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

