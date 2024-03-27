The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.