Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Reduced by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 4.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $45,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

