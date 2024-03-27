WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,025 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. 6,133,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

