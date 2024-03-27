Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,625 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437,443 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

