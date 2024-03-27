Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 2.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.57. 735,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

