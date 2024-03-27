Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $298,069,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

