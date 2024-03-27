WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.80. 739,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,427. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

