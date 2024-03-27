Well Done LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,042. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average is $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

