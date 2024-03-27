Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.7%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.08 and last traded at $125.57. 1,646,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,143,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

