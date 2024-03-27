Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $502.52 and last traded at $504.30. Approximately 1,020,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,622,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.60.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

