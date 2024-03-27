Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 344 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 1.4 %

AMGN traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,347. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.50. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

