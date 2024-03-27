Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 2.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Jacobs Solutions worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 149,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

