Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PFO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,085. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.