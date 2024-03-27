Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 239,463 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 149,672 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 26,446,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,499,521. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

