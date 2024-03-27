Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expands By 2,616.3%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 2,616.3% from the February 29th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Price Performance

NCNA traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 120,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,540. NuCana has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

