VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in March

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. 3,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $230.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:USVM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

