VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in March

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. 3,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $230.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
