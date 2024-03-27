Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Expands By 720.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eiffage Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 37,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.
About Eiffage
