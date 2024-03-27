Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Expands By 720.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eiffage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 37,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

