Roth Mkm Increases Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Price Target to $40.00

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bio-Path Stock Up 3.0 %
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
