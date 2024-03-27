Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.63. 2,341,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

