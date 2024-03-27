Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.52. 513,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,000. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $193.40 and a twelve month high of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

