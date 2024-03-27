Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after purchasing an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 1,752,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

