Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. 59,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,487. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

