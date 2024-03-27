Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. 25,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,091. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.