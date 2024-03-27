Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.76. 1,345,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,012. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.91 and its 200 day moving average is $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

