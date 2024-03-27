First National Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 2,058 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. 1,144,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,469. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

