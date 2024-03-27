Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 2,234,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,845,498. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

