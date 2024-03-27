Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCFree Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 2,234,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,845,498. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.