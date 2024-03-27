Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,997. The firm has a market cap of $364.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

