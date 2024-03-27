NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,558.44 or 0.99808126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.00146039 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.