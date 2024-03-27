CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 3.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $23.92. 17,297,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 35,594,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,620 shares of company stock worth $16,496,819. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CleanSpark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 174,406 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

