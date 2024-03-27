Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 8847854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a market cap of £1.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11.
About Tertiary Minerals
Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tertiary Minerals
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.