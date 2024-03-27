Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 8847854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a market cap of £1.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

