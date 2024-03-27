Costain Group (LON:COST) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 1224143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20 ($0.93).

Costain Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £207.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

