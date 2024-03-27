Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Up 7.3%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.47. 815,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,001,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

