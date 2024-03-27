Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.22

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.22 and last traded at C$69.21, with a volume of 1219095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.66.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5794033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.