PHSC (LON:PHSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.00

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.60 ($0.34), with a volume of 126545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

PHSC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

