SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 15.3% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) traded up 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.87. 3,618,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,528,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

SunPower Trading Up 15.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

