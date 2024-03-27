Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.48

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $89.48, with a volume of 5430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $884.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

