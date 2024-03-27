Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 6.7%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.10 and last traded at $126.98. Approximately 1,762,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,411,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.