DP Poland (LON:DPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.50

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.16), with a volume of 328909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.16).

DP Poland Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.44. The firm has a market cap of £90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,290.00 and a beta of 0.43.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

