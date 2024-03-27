Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $41.40. Approximately 27,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 67,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLTE. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

