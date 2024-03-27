Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 382.6% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Base Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRUF remained flat at 0.05 on Wednesday. Base Resources has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.10.
Base Resources Company Profile
