Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 382.6% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Base Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRUF remained flat at 0.05 on Wednesday. Base Resources has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.10.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

