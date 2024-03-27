Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Decreases By 78.6%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

BESIY stock traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.56. 1,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $195.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.16.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

