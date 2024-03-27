Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.99

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 103696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $19,646,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

